The Brief More elections on the horizon post midterms Two special elections are coming for Texas Senate District 14, Austin City Council District 4 3 Austin City Council races are set for a December runoff



November saw a historic midterm election, but there are actually more elections coming up.

With some politicians moving up to other positions, that means there will be special elections to fill their current seats.

Texas Senate District 14 up for special election

What they're saying:

With Sarah Eckhardt winning the race for Comptroller, her State Senate seat in District 14 is open. Eckhardt was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2020 and has two years left in her term.

That means the governor will call for a special election.

Brian Smith, a political science professor, says it's unlikely Gov. Greg Abbott will call for it and instead wait for Governor-Elect Gina Hinojosa to do it.

"It's just going to be interesting to see, what does Greg Abbott do? Does he push it forward, or does he wait? Very likely he's going to wait, make this thing go all the way into February if he has to, so the Republicans can cling on to that slim majority that they have in the Senate," Smith said.

Several candidates have made announcements to run, including:

José "Chito" Vela, Austin City Council member

Jocelyn Tau, chief of staff for outgoing U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Katie Naranjo, previous chair of the Travis County Democratic Party

Lauren Peña, former Republican candidate for U.S. House District 37

Rudy Metayer, Pflugerville City Council member

Stephanie Gharakhanian, Austin Community College

Austin City Council District 4 up for special election

Because Vela has announced his intention to run for state Senate, he has to resign from his council seat to run. This means there will be another special election for City Council District 4.

State law requires the city's special election to be held within 120 days of the vacancy.

Mayor Kirk Watson says he'd like the city and state special elections to be on the same date.

Smith says these elections are expected to have low turnout. While council members do have name recognition in their city, there is not a lot of time to campaign.

"Everybody's looking at this race saying, 'you know what, with a little luck, I could be the next James Talarico,' so a lot of people are throwing their name in the hat. It's a very, very high reward, low risk election in the sense that if you run, it's not going to be a long race, it's not going to be an expensive race, it's not going to ruin your future. So why not give it a chance?" Smith said.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in either special election, there will also be a runoff election, which means seats might not be filled until well into February.

Austin City Council runoffs

Dig deeper:

These elections are different from the Austin City Council runoffs that will happen on Dec. 12. Those are for the districts where a candidate didn't get more than 50 percent of the vote on Election Day.

District 1

District 1 is up for a runoff.

The Nov. 3 race was split between six candidates, but neither of the top two candidates, Amber K. Goodwin and Misael Ramos, received more than 50% of the vote.

Results:

Steven Brown — 3,573 or 12.04%

Alexandria Anderson — 3,949 or 13.31%

Amber K. Goodwin — 10,191 or 34.34%

Michael Nahas — 855 or 2.88%

Portia Riggins — 987 or 3.33%

Misael Ramos — 10,121 or 34.11%

District 3

District 3 is up for a runoff.

The Nov. 3 race was split between five candidates, but neither of the top two candidates, incumbent José Velásquez and Neha Shah, received more than 50% of the vote.

Results:

Eduardo "Lalito" Romero — 2,649 or 12.07%

Brock Skinner — 2,106 or 9.60%

José Velásquez — 10,391 or 47.36%

Gavin Fernandez Jr. — 1,375 or 6.27%

Neha Shah — 5,420 or 24.70%

District 5

District 5 is up for a runoff

The Nov. 3 race was split between four candidates, but neither of the top two candidates, incumbent Ryan Alter and

David Weinberg, received more than 50% of the vote.

Results:

Liz Brink — 5,693 or 16.02%

David Weinberg — 9,298 or 26.17%

Ryan Alter — 16,967 or 47.75%

Farrah Abraham — 3,573 or 10.06%

Districts 8, 9

Districts 8 and 9 will not go to a runoff.

Selena Xie defeated Jeffrey Bowen to replace Council Member Paige Ellis in Austin City Council District 8.

Results:

Jeffrey Bowen — 12,336 or 35.64%

Selena Xie — 22,275 or 64.36%

Incumbent Zohaib "Zo" Qadri won re-election with just over 50% of the vote.

Results:

Rich Heyman — 10,122 or 24.74%

Katie Kam — 7,151 or 17.8%

Zohaib "Zo" Qadri — 21,019 or 51.38%

Dave Thadani — 779 or 1.90%

Kai Huang — 1,838 or 4.49%