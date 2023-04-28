Decommissioned school bus catches fire in West Austin

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lake Travis Fire Rescue on scene of a bus fire on Susan Drive. (Lake Travis Fire Rescue)

Lake Travis Fire Rescue is on scene of a fire in a decommissioned school bus near Lake Travis.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area near the 1400 block of Susan Drive as firefighters work to put out the fire.

LTFR says the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct the origin and cause investigation.