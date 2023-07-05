Deep Eddy Pool expands operational hours following repairs
AUSTIN, Texas - Deep Eddy Pool has expanded its operational hours following repairs.
Austin's Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) says the pool is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day with the shallow end opening at 10 a.m.
PARD says this marks a return to normal operating hours after repairs to the well pump and other mechanical issues.
The pool recently underwent deep cleaning in late June following severe weather.
Deep Eddy Pool was built in 1915 and gets its name from an eddy formed by a large boulder in a popular swimming area on the river, says PARD. Water from nearby cold springs continue to fill the pool even today.