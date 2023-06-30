Here's where to go floating in Central Texas this summer

Texas Tubes is heading into peak season.

"July is the month," said owner Colie Reno. "Probably 45% of our business is in July."

The tubing company is located in New Braunfels, a hot spot for river floating, with two rivers to choose from.

"We do it with our family and friends that we haven't seen in a while," said Rainier Nava, visiting from Odessa. "You just catch up, have some drinks and enjoy."

At the Comal River, Reno noted that water levels are lower than normal, but higher than this time last year. No walking is necessary at any point.

"It’s just a beautiful place. The water flows at a good, consistent depth," said Reno. "It's also a river that you have the ability to get in and get out at the right spots. And so that's huge. Plus, the city of New Braunfels does a great job of promoting these rivers. They do a good job of making sure these rivers are clean and making sure that they're pristine on top of that."

Reno, an economics teacher at New Braunfels High School, opened the place in 2002.

"I got bored in the summer," he said.

Kyla Trlica and Karsyn Leita are two of his former students and newest employee recruits.

"I just had someone from Colorado, Puerto Rico. We have people from England and Australia all the time…Mexico, Ireland, Scotland. It's fun to hear the accents," said Trlica and Leita, talking about the clientele.

Texas Tubes is currently open at 9 a.m. every day of the week

Reno noted that disposable containers are not allowed. Floaters can bring any food or drink they would like as long as it's in Tupperware or something like a hydro flask.

