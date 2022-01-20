Del Valle ISD cancels classes, closes campuses for Jan. 21

Del Valle ISD is canceling classes and closing its campuses and offices for tomorrow, Jan. 21.

DVISD says the decision comes after "careful evaluation of "anticipated increased staff and student absences at multiple campuses, as well as falling temperatures and student exposure at bus stops."

The district is expected to reopen on Monday, Jan. 24 with normal hours.

The district also says that in order to provide additional substitutes in case of staff absences, it will be increasing substitute rates effectively immediately and adding extra duty pay for paraprofessionals approved to substitute at their campus.

Paraprofessionals will receive additional details about the extra duty pay next week. There will also be a substitute job fair on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the DV Opportunity Center on Ross Road.

DVISD shared the following breakdown of the pay increase for substitutes by minimum qualification:

High School Diploma/GED: $130 starting rate, $135 after 30 days, $140 after 60 days

Bachelor's degree: $140 starting rate, $145 after 30 days, $150 after 60 days

Texas Teachers Certificate: $150 starting rate, $155 after 30 days, $160 after 60 days

If a substitute stays in the same position for five or more consecutive days, they will also receive a $10 bonus per day, retroactive to the first day in position. Substitute can also earn a $5 bonus for working a full Friday. Those interested can apply for substitute positions online.

Teachers can also receive extra pay for covering a class:

$25 for covering a class during their 45-min conference period

$35 for covering a long-term position, a minimum of five consecutive days, during their 45-min conference period

