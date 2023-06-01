Del Valle ISD offering free meals to all 18 and under this summer

Del Valle ISD is offering free meals this summer for all 18 and under.

The district is providing summer meals to all children 18 and under starting on June 1 at multiple sites across the district. Children do not need to be a DVISD student.

Breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Thursday. The nutritious meals include fresh fruit and vegetables, main entrées, and low-fat or fat-free milk.

Breakfast will be available 7-8 a.m. and lunch hours 10 a.m. to noon from June 1-29 and July 10-27.

Meals will be served in the cafeteria of:

Baty Elementary School: 2101 Faro Dr., Austin, TX 78741

Collins Elementary School: 7609 Apogee Blvd, Austin, TX 78744

Gilbert Elementary School: 5412 Gilbert Rd, Austin, TX 78724

Dailey Middle School: 14000 Westall St, Austin, TX 78725

Del Valle High School - 9th grade cafeteria: 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617

Federal guidelines require that all summer meals be consumed on-site. Grab and Go meals are not permitted.