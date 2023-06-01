Del Valle ISD offering free meals to all 18 and under this summer
DEL VALLE, Texas - Del Valle ISD is offering free meals this summer for all 18 and under.
The district is providing summer meals to all children 18 and under starting on June 1 at multiple sites across the district. Children do not need to be a DVISD student.
Breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Thursday. The nutritious meals include fresh fruit and vegetables, main entrées, and low-fat or fat-free milk.
Breakfast will be available 7-8 a.m. and lunch hours 10 a.m. to noon from June 1-29 and July 10-27.
Meals will be served in the cafeteria of:
- Baty Elementary School: 2101 Faro Dr., Austin, TX 78741
- Collins Elementary School: 7609 Apogee Blvd, Austin, TX 78744
- Gilbert Elementary School: 5412 Gilbert Rd, Austin, TX 78724
- Dailey Middle School: 14000 Westall St, Austin, TX 78725
- Del Valle High School - 9th grade cafeteria: 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617
Federal guidelines require that all summer meals be consumed on-site. Grab and Go meals are not permitted.