Del Valle ISD offering free meals to all 18 and under this summer

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas - Del Valle ISD is offering free meals this summer for all 18 and under.

The district is providing summer meals to all children 18 and under starting on June 1 at multiple sites across the district. Children do not need to be a DVISD student.

Breakfast and lunch will be available Monday through Thursday. The nutritious meals include fresh fruit and vegetables, main entrées, and low-fat or fat-free milk.

Breakfast will be available 7-8 a.m. and lunch hours 10 a.m. to noon from June 1-29 and July 10-27. 

Meals will be served in the cafeteria of:

  • Baty Elementary School: 2101 Faro Dr., Austin, TX 78741
  • Collins Elementary School: 7609 Apogee Blvd, Austin, TX 78744
  • Gilbert Elementary School: 5412 Gilbert Rd, Austin, TX 78724
  • Dailey Middle School: 14000 Westall St, Austin, TX 78725
  • Del Valle High School - 9th grade cafeteria: 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617

Federal guidelines require that all summer meals be consumed on-site. Grab and Go meals are not permitted.