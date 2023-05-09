Board approves 6% raise for all Del Valle ISD positions

All positions at Del Valle ISD will be seeing a raise in their pay, following a recent school board meeting.

The Del Valle ISD Board of Trustees approved a 6% salary increase for all teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses, paraprofessionals, auxiliary staff, and administration at their May 8 board meeting.

Teachers in DVISD will now start at $58,000 per year. The minimum hourly rate for auxiliary staff is $16 per hour and minimum hourly rate for bus drivers is $22 per hour.

Hourly staff and teachers will also be eligible to earn an additional $1,000 stipend by completing their professional development plan during the school year. Campus and district administrators will receive a 6% salary increase.

The salary increases are part of a balanced budget proposal presented to the Board by Superintendent Dr. Annette Tielle and district administration.

"This is the second year in a row that we have increased teacher salaries by 6%. Del Valle ISD teachers and staff are the heart of the district, providing our students with care and love," said Dr. Tielle. "Our raises over the past several years set DVISD apart and make it a destination district for educators and staff across the state."

The district also offers significant stipends for hard-to-fill positions, including an increase for Bilingual Certified Teachers to $7,500 and Special Education Teachers to $5,000. Other stipends include $3,000 for Secondary Science and Math Teachers.

The district is hosting a job fair for all positions on Thursday, May 11 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Del Valle Opportunity Center. Job postings and pre-registration is available online.