Opening of North Del Valle High School delayed until fall 2028

The Brief The new North Del Valle High School is being delayed by a full year. It will now open in fall 2028 The district said the developer failed to build the surrounding roads



Del Valle ISD is delaying the opening of its new high school.

The backstory:

The new North Del Valle High School is being delayed by a full year. It will now open in fall 2028.

The district said the delay is due to the developer of Whisper Valley. They said the developer failed to build the surrounding roads. Those streets are critical for buses, families, and emergency services to safely access the new campus.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Del Valle ISD

The roadwork costs over $12 million, and the district said they will not divert taxpayer money away from classrooms.

Incoming freshmen in 2027 will now go to Del Valle High School instead, and transfer once the new school opens.