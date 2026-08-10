Man accused of dismembering Texas man’s body

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The Brief The dismembered body of a man was found in the town of Holland in Bell County last week. The victim was identified as 67-year-old Larry Barabas. Peter Barabas, 35, has been charged with murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse in connection with the case.



The dismembered body of a Texas man was discovered during a search by investigators last week.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call on Friday that reported a homicide at a home on Pecan School Road in Holland. Deputies found cutting instruments covered in blood when they arrived.

Deputies discovered the remains of 67-year-old Larry Barabas, of Holland, while executing a search warrant.

Authorities said they arrested 35-year-old Peter Barabas in connection with Larry Barabas’ death. He has been charged with murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and abuse of a corpse without legal authority.

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"Because this remains an active criminal investigation, certain details cannot be released at this time," deputies said in a Facebook post. "The Bell County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information when doing so will not compromise the investigation or any future prosecution."

Peter Barabas, of Temple, is being held in the Bell County Jail on $1.75 million bond.

It is not clear if Peter Barabas is related to the victim.