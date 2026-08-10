Man accused of dismembering Texas man’s body
HOLLAND, Texas - The dismembered body of a Texas man was discovered during a search by investigators last week.
According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call on Friday that reported a homicide at a home on Pecan School Road in Holland. Deputies found cutting instruments covered in blood when they arrived.
Deputies discovered the remains of 67-year-old Larry Barabas, of Holland, while executing a search warrant.
Authorities said they arrested 35-year-old Peter Barabas in connection with Larry Barabas’ death. He has been charged with murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and abuse of a corpse without legal authority.
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"Because this remains an active criminal investigation, certain details cannot be released at this time," deputies said in a Facebook post. "The Bell County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information when doing so will not compromise the investigation or any future prosecution."
Peter Barabas, of Temple, is being held in the Bell County Jail on $1.75 million bond.
It is not clear if Peter Barabas is related to the victim.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Bell County Sheriff’s Office and the Bell County Inmate Inquiry Portal.