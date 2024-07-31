Del Valle ISD searches for new superintendent

Del Valle ISD is searching for a new superintendent of schools after Dr. Annette Tielle announced she will be retiring in December 2024.

"It's bittersweet because I love this district and everyone here is my heart," says Del Valle ISD Superintendent Emeritus, Dr. Annette Tielle.

During Dr. Tielle's tenure at Del Valle ISD, she oversaw the development of the district’s curriculum, which was tailored by teachers and staff to meet the needs of all students, which improved student performance and closed achievement gaps resulting in the district’s b rating.

"It is big shoes to fill. That said, we feel like we're in a really good spot. We have great leadership. We have great cabinet members, principals, we the programs are very solid. And so we feel that the next superintendent can come in and really build on them and help take them to the next level," says Shaira Ramzanali, Del Valle ISD school board president.

In the meantime, Jonathan Harris is acting superintendent until Del Valle ISD finds a permanent superintendent. The school district is looking for a seasoned educator with a blend of academic and operational experiences. The district is working with the education law firm of O'Hanlon, Demerath, & Castillo PC to find the right candidate.

"They are helping us collect feedback from all stakeholders. And then we're going to go ahead and move forward with the search," says Ramzanali.

Not only is the school district looking to fill the superintendent position, but also the vacant spots on the school board.

Four seats on the board are up for election in November.

"It is very important to us that we have somebody who understands the community and fits with our community, but they don't necessarily have to be part of the Del Valle community right now," says Ramzanali.

Del Valle ISD says they don't want to take too long to find someone, but they also want to make a careful decision in hiring the right candidate.

Interested candidates must apply online. The application deadline is August 21, 2024, at 12:00 PM. This search is being conducted by the education law firm of O’Hanlon, Demerath, & Castillo PC led by attorney Eden Ramirez, Jr. For more information, please contact the firm directly at eramirez@808west.com.

