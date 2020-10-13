Del Valle ISD students and faculty head back to classroom

Del Valle Independent School District students and faculty members are heading back to the classroom and the district has created certain COVID-19 protocols for those returning to campus.

For the past eight weeks, the district has been on a remote learning only schedule. Today families who selected in-person learning will return to campus at a reduced capacity.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, the district has implemented a mandatory wellness screening for all students and staff. The Skyward Wellness Screening Tool must be completed by parents for students to enter school each day. If a student doesn't pass the screening, they will be required to stay home from school and those families will be contacted by a school nurse.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

For students taking a bus to school, mounted thermal temperature scanners will be installed on each bus.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks on campus.

Advertisement

Officials with DVISD say extra sanitation measures have been taken on each campus and teachers will be provided with supplies to clean their classrooms throughout the day.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

COVID-19 has hit close to home for the district's superintendent. After having lost two family members to the coronavirus, Dr. Annette Tielle says she does not take the virus lightly and that every aspect of opening for in-person instruction has been explored.

The disctrict also lists a COVID-19 dashboard for any lab confirmed cases of the virus on a campus. You can access that here.

__

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK