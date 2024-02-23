Del Valle ISD hosts student teacher signing day

As the state continues to face a teacher shortage, Del Valle ISD is finding creative ways to bring new teachers in.

Del Valle ISD hosted their first student teacher signing day this week to celebrate young educators.

This is the second year the district has used this model to get more teachers in the classroom.

The student teacher pipeline offers a stipend to student teachers to come to Del Valle, then they get an additional stipend if they choose to sign a contract with the district in the following year.

To make it all official, Del Vale ISD hosted a signing day for the teachers as they officially signed their contracts.

Jessica Suarez is a product of Del Valle ISD who decided to come work for the district to be a culinary teacher. She says she is excited to be working alongside her former teacher, who inspired her to get her teaching certification.

"She's been showing me everything, and she's been very honest with me about how teaching is, you know, the highs and the lows, the heartache," Suarez said. "She's always very honest with me, and I'm looking forward to her mentorship while I'm teaching there. Like our classrooms are going to be right across, so I'm very excited to be working with her."

Del Valle ISD's superintendent says the school district plans to expand the program to Del Valle ISD high school seniors.

Right now, they are working on internships for high school students who are in the education pathway.

For those interested in learning more about the program, the district is hosting a job expo in April.