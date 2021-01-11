Del Valle ISD to move to 100% remote learning starting Wednesday

Del Valle ISD says that it will be moving to 100% remote learning this week starting on Wednesday due to the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Austin area.

The district will be implementing 100% remote instruction from Wednesday, Jan. 13 through Friday, Jan. 15. DVISD says that Tuesday, Jan. 12 is a regular on-site workday for all staff, but students with the technology at home have the option to remain remote on Tuesday.

"After evaluating the current impact of COVID-19 in our local community, it is clear that DVISD must take additional steps to ensure the continued health and safety of our students and staff," said the district in a release Monday night.

The district says that it has been working with the TEA to reallocate instructional minutes within the school day in order to meet the agency's educational requirements and give the district flexibility to recapture minutes to apply to remote learning days. DVISD says this is to help prevent a loss of funding to the district during a temporary 100% remote learning period.

All staff members are advised to take home their technology at the end of the day tomorrow and work remotely Wednesday through Friday, and any staff members unable to complete their duties at home should consult with their supervisor.

DVISD says campus buildings will be closed from Jan. 13 through the Martin Luther King Day holiday on Monday, Jan. 18. The district will reevaluate and consult with Austin Public Health and the TEA on Jan. 15 to determine next week's method of instruction.

