Del Valle nonprofit distributes meals, water to over 10K residents

A Del Valle nonprofit helped over 10,000 East Travis County residents with meals and water following the recent winter storms that impacted Texas.

The Del Valle Community Coalition says it partnered with Tesla, Inc. to distribute 2,250 boxes of food and 4,000 cases of water over eight days at eight distribution events. The nonprofit also deployed Austin-area food trucks, including Easy Tiger Bakery, Wholly Cow Burger, and Olaya, to 13 different sites from Pflugerville to Creedmoor to serve 7,750 warm meals to residents.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The DVCC also participated in an UPLIFT AUSTIN event with Austin Latino Coalition and several other local organizations where they distributed 1,000 PPE, hygiene, and cleaning supply kits to Del Valle residents on Saturday, Feb. 27.

"Residents have been traumatized by the storm, and it is frustrating to see our local government’s lack of response to dealing with the aftermath," said DVCC president Susanna Woody in a release. "Historically, Del Valle has been a low priority for the City and County. We are accustomed to being on our own, so DVCC stepped up to provide services and resources to get us through this latest disaster. Our Coalition’s quick response in creating a partnership with Tesla enabled us to provide aid to our community that would have been delayed or nonexistent had we depended on the City or County."

Advertisement

RELATED: Resources for Austin residents impacted by severe winter storm

RELATED: Residents still without water, professionals warn of mold danger

DVCC is also looking to partner with several repair companies to help assist low-income residents in East Travis County repair winter storm damage at discounted rates. The nonprofit says it has also set aside monetary donations for a Repair Assistance Fund.

For additional information about the Del Valle Community Coalition, click here.