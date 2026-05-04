Dell Technologies board approves changing legal home to Texas

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The Brief Dell's Board of Directors approved Monday to change legal home from Delaware to Texas Stockholders will vote on the change during annual meeting in June Dell was founded in Austin in 1984, is now headquartered in Round Rock



Dell Technologies is looking to make some changes.

Its Board of Directors unanimously approved Monday to change the legal home of Dell Technologies from Delaware to Texas. The change is pending a vote by stockholders later this year.

What they're saying:

According to a release, the redomestication would align Dell Technologies’ state of incorporation with its roots and long-standing center of operations.

The company was founded in Austin in 1984 and its global headquarters, chairman and chief executive officer, and the largest concentration of its U.S. workforce are all based in Texas.

"From my dorm room at the University of Texas in 1984 to our headquarters today in Round Rock, Texas has given Dell what every great company needs to grow — extraordinary talent, world-class research universities, and a business environment that lets us build for the long term," said chairman and CEO Michael Dell in a release. "Texas is where Dell has innovated, expanded, and invested for more than four decades, and bringing our legal home to Texas reflects what we’ve been building here all along."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the news on social media, saying: "Welcome home, @Dell. For over 40 years, Texas has been where @MichaelDell built and innovated. Now, Dell Technologies is bringing its legal home to Texas. This is what happens when job creators and innovators are welcomed, not punished. More businesses are sure to follow."

What's next:

The change, if approved by stockholders, will not affect business operations, management, strategy, assets or employee locations.

Stockholders will have a chance to vote on the redomestication at the 2026 annual meeting on June 25.

Dig deeper:

This move comes after Michael and Susan Dell became UT Austin's first-ever billion-dollar supporters.

The Dells announced a new investment in the university in late April, which represents one of the largest-ever philanthropic commitments to any U.S. university.