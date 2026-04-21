Michael and Susan Dell become first-ever billion-dollar supporters of UT Austin

The Brief Michael, Susan Dell are now UT Austin's first-ever billion-dollar supporters Tuesday's investment is one of the largest-ever philanthropic commitments to any US university UT is establishing the UT Dell Campus for Advanced Research, the UT Dell Medical Center



Michael and Susan Dell have become UT Austin’s first-ever billion-dollar supporters after announcing a new investment Tuesday morning.

The Dells’ investment represents one of the largest-ever philanthropic commitments to any U.S. university.

What they're saying:

"UT Austin, where Dell Technologies was founded from a dorm room, has always been a place where bold ideas become real-world impact," said Michael and Susan Dell. "What makes this moment so meaningful is the opportunity to build something that brings every part of the journey together — from how students learn, to how discoveries are made, to how care reaches families. By bringing together medicine, science and computing in one campus designed for the AI era, UT can create more opportunity, deliver better outcomes, and build a stronger future for communities across Texas and beyond."

"Texas already dominates in technology, energy, and business, and now we will further cement our leadership in health care innovation as well," said Governor Abbott. "Bringing together UT and the world[1]renowned MD Anderson into one integrated care center connects two excellent institutions whose work will drive the next generation of medical breakthroughs. Through this partnership and state-of-the-art medical center, Texans will have access to even better care from the best medical minds in the world."

By the numbers:

The University said the Dells’ commitment sets in motion a goal for the university to raise $10 billion in 10 years and rank in the top 10 for medical centers nationally within a decade.

What's next:

In honor of the Dells’ new investment, the University is establishing the UT Dell Campus for Advanced Research and the UT Dell Medical Center. The new commitments will also provide support for undergraduate student scholarships, student housing, and UT’s Texas Advanced Computer Center.

The University said the UT Dell Campus for Advanced Research will bring together UT’s research strengths, advanced computing capabilities, and clinical care in a fully integrated environment.

The University plans to break ground later this year on the UT Dell Medical Center. It is expected to open in 2030.