Delta adds three new nonstop routes from Austin

article

The Brief Delta Air Lines is adding three new nonstop routes from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Denver, Columbus, Ohio, and Kansas City, Missouri. The airline will also increase the frequency of flights on existing routes to San Francisco and Indianapolis. The expansion includes new flights launching in late 2025 and mid-2026, and the opening of a new flight attendant base in Austin in October.



Delta Air Lines is expanding its service at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with three new nonstop routes and increased flights on two existing ones, the airline announced Thursday.

New Non-Stop Flights from Austin

Big picture view:

The new nonstop flights will connect Austin to Denver, Columbus, Ohio, and Kansas City, Missouri. The Denver service will begin Nov. 9 and operate twice daily. The routes to Columbus and Kansas City will start June 7, 2026, with Columbus having one daily flight and Kansas City with two.

In addition to the new routes, Delta will increase service on its existing flights to San Francisco and Indianapolis. Beginning April 13, 2026, the San Francisco route will increase from one to two daily flights. The Indianapolis route will expand from one to three daily flights starting June 7, 2026.

According to a news release, all three new nonstop flights will be operated on Embraer 175 aircraft. The increased service to San Francisco will be on an Airbus A319.

What they're saying:

"With these new routes and expanded service, Delta is building on a strong foundation in Austin and creating more ways for our customers to get where they want to go," said Paul Baldoni, senior vice president of network planning for Delta.

The airline also announced that it has carried more than 1 million passengers to and from Austin this year, a 12% increase from last year.

What's next:

The expansion comes as Delta prepares to open a permanent flight attendant base in Austin in October.