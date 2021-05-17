Demand for Delta-8 THC rises in Central Texas

There is a growing demand for Delta-8.

"Most of the time now, the demand is higher than we can manufacture," said Oz Millman, owner of Green Herbal Care.

Delta-8 is a THC compound found in cannabis. It's sold legally here in Texas.

"In 2018 when the Farm Bill was passed, they basically legalized everything in the hemp flower beside the normal Delta-9 THC," Millman said.

Delta-9 is the most commonly known type of cannabis, Delta-8 can cause effects similar to Delta-9, that’s why it’s become increasingly popular.

"The high from delta-8 is milder," Millman said. "Most of the people use it during the day."

He added that in states where marijuana is legal, some still prefer Delta-8 to Delta-9.

Sarah Kerver, founder of 1937 Apothecary, said that’s because the side effects aren’t as strong.

"Delta 8 is lighter," she said. "A lot of people come and want that because they find they don't have the paranoia or the anxiety."

She adds that Delta-8 is just one of hundreds of cannabinoids that is in cannabis.

"We’re just now starting to tap into them and looking at them at from plant medicine versus something that is bad for you," Kerver said.

However, as Delta-8 increases in popularity, both agree there needs to be some sort of regulation.

For Millman he says his store doesn’t sell the product to anyone under 21.

There’s also a barcode on the product that customers can scan taking them to a 3rd party manufacturer website showing lab results of what is in the product and how much.