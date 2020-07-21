Demand for tutors increasing due to delayed in-person instruction

Many parents who got a taste of homeschooling their kids in the spring are starting to look for help.

The demand for tutors is going up as the start of in-person instruction was pushed back to September. While schools have had their doors shut since spring, work for students and tutors hasn't fully stopped.

"They need some kind of help to supplement the in-home learning that they are experiencing right now," said Frog Tutoring founder Roland Omene, who says they saw a dip in services in March, but since then, have seen demands rise. "We got a lot of complaints from parents that things that normally take their kids one day to complete in school - is taking them one week to do at home."

Omene said there's two main demands they are seeing.

"Right now we are seeing two demands -so parents are getting tutoring to make sure their kids are ready for the fall. Second, they are calling and reserving a tutor," he said.

Omene says that since the fall semester still has uncertainty, parents want to make sure their children are taken care of.

"They're trying to think ahead if I wait until next month - I may not have the best tutor," he said.

