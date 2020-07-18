Teachers rally in Austin for safer re-opening guidelines

Teachers from across the state rallied in front of the Texas State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to protest the Texas Education Agency’s school reopening plan and recent guidelines.

Hundreds of teachers met to caravan in front of the capitol, then hold a socially-distanced sit-in.

Teachers said with the current guidelines and recommendations from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Association, they’re scared because it's not keeping students, faculty, or staff safe.

“Teachers are not martyrs, teachers are people with lives and families,” said Dr. Daniel Hochman. “And we don’t think this is going to work the way you are proposing to keep everyone safe.”

Other teachers added that come the start of school, safety is the most important thing.

As many decorated their cars, painted windows and signs read, “Learning can’t be done from a hospital bed.” Others included: “Students will bring home more than homework” and “Don’t make homeroom a hotspot.”

As the caravan drove around the capitol for nearly two hours, teachers rallied together saying this isn't about them, but about their students. Adding their career isn’t about the subjects they teach, but about the kids. Saying that is why they are advocating on their behalf.

“Online learning is not what we want,” said Caitlin Trueheart. “ It’s not ideal, but it is safer and best for now.”

