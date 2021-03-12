Department of Homeland Security to hold vaccination clinic at border

The Department of Homeland Security will hold a mass vaccination clinic next week in the Rio Grande Valley to vaccinate Border Patrol agents in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd today issued a joint statement:

"We are glad to hear that the Biden Administration is finally stepping up and holding a mass vaccination clinic next week for Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley who had been left vulnerable and exposed to COVID. It is unfortunate that, after months of inaction, we had to publicly call on the federal government to protect these brave men and women and provide the necessary vaccine allocations. These agents risk their lives every day on the front lines of our nation, and they deserve the same level of commitment from those they serve. We look forward to the Biden Administration following through and fully vaccinating each and every Border Patrol agent in Texas."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference earlier in the week at the Texas-Mexico border in Mission, Texas to talk about the state’s border security efforts amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Prior to the press conference, the governor received a briefing from representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard. The governor also took part in an aerial tour of the border.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

In a news release, Gov. Abbott said that "the Biden Administration has created a crisis at our southern border through open border policies that give the green light to dangerous cartels and other criminal activity."

"Border security is the federal government’s responsibility, but the State of Texas will not allow the administration’s failures to endanger the lives of innocent Texans. Instead, Texas is stepping up to fill the gaps left open by the federal government to secure the border, apprehend dangerous criminals, and keep Texans safe," the governor added.

Abbott said it is time for the Biden administration to invest more money into ICE, especially as a pandemic rages on. "It is up to ice to detain, test and quarantine anybody who is coming across the border who may have had exposure to COVID," said Abbott.