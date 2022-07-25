Department of Justice launches investigation into city of Houston for possible environmental racism

The United States Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the City of Houston looking into possible environmental racism in certain Black and Latino neighborhoods.

It's specifically looking at the Houston and Trinity Garden neighborhoods where piles of garbage litter the streets.

"Illegal dumping is a longstanding environmental justice issue," said Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke. "Like many other environmental justice issues, it often disproportionately burdens Black and Latino communities."

Clarke says residents complain of furniture, trash, vandalized ATMs, and even dead bodies to which the city allegedly denies service and fails to enforce the law.

"No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs," she said.

These claims are backed by some residents in the area.

"I see it, I call and complain about it," said Charlie Gooden. "It’ll be like five or six months before they even decide to come out to check on it."

Dorothy McDonald echoes the same, adding, "They’ll pick up a bunch of trash and leave the other part laying down there. They’ll move on, and some they don’t pick up at all."

Both welcome the investigation alleging other neighborhoods in Houston are treated differently, "And it’s the truth because I can go to a white neighborhood like Kingwood or something. You aren’t going to see not a stick, not a nail when you go through there," said Gooden.

However, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says otherwise.

He calls the investigation absurd, baseless, and without merit, adding, "The city has spent millions and continues to spend millions of dollars in bulk waste collection as well as addressing illegal dumping caused by third-parties."