Austin 6th Street shooting: FBI searches Del Valle apartment tied to gunman

New video shows the moments FBI agents executed a search warrant at a Del Valle apartment tied to the downtown Austin mass shooter.

What we know:

Residents at the Eastridge Apartments say it was around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, when federal agents surrounded a unit in the complex. On a loudspeaker, one agent could be heard telling anyone in unit 813 to step away from the windows.

Neighbors then say at one point, they heard what sounded like gunfire.

"Then we heard like gunshots, and then we heard a grenade, like a grenade bomb go off in the apartment. It was just a lot of cars and the FBI with their guns drawn," said one resident who wished to remain anonymous.

Another resident recalls how they had just returned home and were met with armed agents outside their apartment.

"I looked through the window from the restroom, and I just saw them right in the house, and they had a car in the grass right there. They had canines waiting too, they had rifles outside the gate," said Alex Sky.

Once inside the unit, federal agents remained on scene for several hours. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time the search warrant was issued.

This marks the second location law enforcement has conducted search warrants in connection to Ndiaga Diagne, the 53-year-old gunman who was shot and killed by Austin Police after opening fire on West 6th street early Sunday morning.

Another search was conducted on Sunday in Pflugerville at a home along Kickapoo Cavern Drive, which was also tied to Diagne. At the scene, ATF agents could be seen carrying out boxes of what appeared to be evidence.

"So anytime you’re doing an investigation like this, it’s going to lead to search warrants. Those warrants were based off information of where this person lived and addresses where he congregated and evidence was taken from that," said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis at a Monday press conference.

The FBI was also present at that press conference, but did not provide any updates on what items were recovered from either location in Pflugerville and Del Valle.

6th Street mass shooting

Big picture view:

The Austin Police Department gave an update Monday on the investigation into a deadly shooting at a downtown Austin bar over the weekend.

Three people, including the gunman, were killed in the early Sunday morning shooting at Buford's; 14 others were injured.

On Monday, APD said a third victim died from their injuries.

All victims have been identified. They are 21-year-old Savitha Shan, 19-year-old Ryder Harrington, and 30-year-old Jorge Pederson.

The backstory:

Three people, including the gunman, were killed, and 14 others were wounded in a mass shooting outside a bar in Austin's bustling Sixth Street entertainment district early Sunday morning that authorities said may have ties to terrorism.

It began with a call to police around 1:40 a.m. about a man shooting at Buford's. When police arrived at the scene, they confronted a man with a gun and "returned fire, killing the suspect," said Austin police chief Lisa Davis Sunday.

The gunman has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized US citizen born in Senegal who lived in Pflugerville. He was reportedly caught in images wearing a sweatshirt that read "Property of Allah" and had been wearing a T-shirt underneath with an Iranian flag on it.

Davis said that the gunman had two weapons during the shooting, but never entered the bar; instead he drove by, fired outside the window with a pistol, then parked his vehicle nearby and got out with a rifle.

Davis said an explosives team was called in to evaluate the gunman's vehicle after investigators found concerning items inside. No bombs were found, however.