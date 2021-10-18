Suspect in custody after leading CHP on chase across LA, Orange counties

A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase across Los Angeles and Orange counties Monday night.

SkyFOX was initially over the scene in Lakewood where a stolen Nissan pickup truck was leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase. The suspect continued to Norwalk later in the chase and then went through Anaheim, Buena Park and other parts of Orange County.

After the chase lasted well over 30 minutes, the suspect ditched the pickup truck in Buena Park, briefly ran on foot before being placed in custody by officers.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.