Deputies: La Grange man arrested for possession of meth, firearm

A man was arrested following a disturbance in Fayette County early Wednesday morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a home off Lidiak Road in reference to a disturbance.

Deputies made contact with one person in the disturbance. The man, 39-year-old Jesse Lawrance, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, deputies said.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In addition to the approximately 18 grams of meth, deputies located the following:

15 Cartridges of THC oil

Ecstasy Pills

Mushrooms

14 ounces of Marijuana

Additional Drug Paraphernalia including an empty bottle of Promethazine with Codeine

An additional Firearm

A stolen motorcycle

Additional charges are pending, deputies said.