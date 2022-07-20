Deputies: La Grange man arrested for possession of meth, firearm
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested following a disturbance in Fayette County early Wednesday morning.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday around 12:15 a.m., deputies responded to a home off Lidiak Road in reference to a disturbance.
Deputies made contact with one person in the disturbance. The man, 39-year-old Jesse Lawrance, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, deputies said.
He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
In addition to the approximately 18 grams of meth, deputies located the following:
- 15 Cartridges of THC oil
- Ecstasy Pills
- Mushrooms
- 14 ounces of Marijuana
- Additional Drug Paraphernalia including an empty bottle of Promethazine with Codeine
- An additional Firearm
- A stolen motorcycle
Additional charges are pending, deputies said.