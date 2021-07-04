Deputies: Man riding lawnmower on Florida road fatally shot after punching driver behind him

A driver is accused of shooting and killing a man riding a lawnmower.

Lake County deputies said that a man was riding a lawnmower down Raccoon Road in Altoona when he got off the mower and walked up to the car driving behind him.

They said that the driver of that vehicle said the man on the lawnmower punched him in the face. That is when the driver pulled out a gun and shot the man in self-defense.

The shooting is said to still be under investigation.

