Live updates: Derek Chauvin won't testify in trial, defense will rest

Derek Chauvin invoked his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination Thursday and will not testify in his trial for the death of George Floyd. The trial is being broadcast live, gavel to gavel, on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live.

The defense will rest their case.

Judge Cahill told jurors the defense could wrap up their case on Thursday, in which case he would give them Friday off before closing arguments on Monday. After that, the jury will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May.

The defense only made it through one witness on Wednesday, retired forensic pathologist Dr. David Fowler. Fowler's testimony indicated he did not agree with the findings in the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s autopsy of Floyd.

Fowler concluded Floyd’s manner of death should be listed as undetermined, rather than a homicide because of all the factors at play, including possibly carbon monoxide from squad car Floyd was being held on the ground next to. Fowler made clear he does not believe carbon monoxide did not kill Floyd, but it was a contributing factor in his death along with heart disease, underlying health conditions and drug use.

Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell aggressively attacked Fowler’s findings on cross examination, including establishing the possibility that the Minneapolis squad right next to where Floyd was pinned might not have even been running at that point to generate chemical exhaust and thus the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.

