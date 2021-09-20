Deshaun Watson set to be inactive for Week 3, Texans weigh QB options

Houston Texans coach David Culley ended any speculation about Deshaun Watson’s status on Monday after Tyrod Taylor was injured during the team’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Watson was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks of the season, and Culley indicated at Sunday’s press conference there was a slight chance he would be active for Week 3’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. But all of that was put to rest, saying Watson would be inactive.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and is the focal point of multiple police complaints. He’s maintained his innocence throughout but has not played a game since the 2020 season.

Rookie Davis Mills might start the game if Taylor is unable to go. Culley said Jeff Driskel would be called upon to be the backup quarterback if that’s the case.

"He showed exactly what he has shown throughout training camp for us. We know he’s always one of those guys that when a bad thing happens, he comes back, he makes a play," Culley said of Mills.

"He had the INT there and came back the next series and ended up just playing exactly like we thought he would play, it never bothered him at all. And basically, that’s what we expect from him, to be able to play that way when the adversity comes. He’s had some adversity and he’s responded very well to that, and he did a good job of doing that yesterday."

Taylor is day-to-day with a hamstring injury and was set to get an MRI.

"If he’s able to go and ready to go, he’ll play," Culley said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

