Woman dies from injuries in Northeast Austin 2-vehicle crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman has died from injuries she received in a crash that happened last month.
Police said on Nov. 6, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two cars at the intersection of Dessau Road and Collinwood West Drive.
The driver of one of the cars was taken to a local hospital, and died weeks later, on Nov. 23, due to injuries from the crash.
Police later identified her as 34-year-old Marianne Ashley Agusto.
The driver of the second vehicle involved was not injured, remained on the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department