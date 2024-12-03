Woman dies from injuries in Northeast Austin 2-vehicle crash

The Brief A woman has died from injuries she received in a crash that happened last month Crash happened at the intersection of Dessau Road and Collinwood West Drive The driver of the other car was not injured



A woman has died from injuries she received in a crash that happened last month.

Police said on Nov. 6, around 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two cars at the intersection of Dessau Road and Collinwood West Drive.

The driver of one of the cars was taken to a local hospital, and died weeks later, on Nov. 23, due to injuries from the crash.

Police later identified her as 34-year-old Marianne Ashley Agusto.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was not injured, remained on the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.