Detectives investigating two separate deadly shootings in Manor

Detectives are investigating two separate deadly shootings in Manor. The shootings happened on December 14 and left a 17-year-old man and a man in his 20s dead.

The first shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Jaime Drive east of the 973 and Suncrest Road intersection. The Manor Police Department responded to a report of a person who'd been shot in the head.

When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old Hispanic man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact identification of the man has not been released but police say he was a student at Weiss High School in Pflugerville. Police say they are investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.

The second shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Travis County deputies responded to a report of a person who had been shot on James Garfield Street just north of 290 in the Presidential Meadows neighborhood.

Deputies arrived and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. If you have any information on this case you're asked to call the Travis County Sheriff's Office Tipline at (512) 854-1444.

