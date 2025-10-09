Suspect in Houston car theft arrested in Austin after he tried to sell stolen car: police

article

The Brief Man arrested for attempting to sell a stolen car to a dealership with a fake title Dexter Carrington is facing six felony charges out of Austin and Houston He has allegedly been linked to about 20 other similar cases



Austin police have arrested a suspect who attempted to sell a car stolen in Houston to an Austin car dealership. He is now facing six felonies with the potential for more charges.

What we know:

APD says that on Sept. 8, it was contacted by a security manager at a large retail rental car company about a stolen 2025 Nissan Altima that had been tracked to an Austin dealership. The Altima had been stolen from a secured lot in Houston.

The suspect had allegedly sold the stolen Altima to the dealership for $17,000 using a fake Florida title. The dealership was alerted to the fraud by the rental car company and then canceled the payment and secured the car.

When the suspect later returned to the dealership, he was then detained by officers.

APD says in a post-Miranda interview, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Dexter Avery Carrington, claimed he had bought the car and sold it to support his family. However, the inconsistencies in his statements and the fake documentation confirmed otherwise.

The charges

Dig deeper:

Carrington is facing three charges in Travis County:

1 count of state-jail felony fraudulent securing of document execution between $2,500 and $30,000

1 count of state-jail felony false statement to obtain property/credit between $2,500 and $30,000

1 count of state-jail felony theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000

APD says he is facing more felony charges from Houston police, with additional charges likely to follow.

APD says that Carrington has been linked to approximately 20 similar auto theft cases, including four previously investigated by HPD.

His method of operation involves using a female accomplice to rent vehicles, duplicate keys, install tracking devices, and later steal the vehicles after they are returned. The suspect would then fraudulently obtain Florida vehicle titles using counterfeit Texas titles and sell the stolen vehicles to unsuspecting buyers.