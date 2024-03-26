Diddy: What to know as feds search music mogul's properties

Music mogul Diddy has become the subject of significant media attention in recent days, as the result of a federal raid that involved properties he is connected to.

"Earlier today (March 25), Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," HSI officials said in a released statement.

Here's what to know about the case.

What happened?

Reports from sister station FOX 11 in Los Angeles state the federal raid occurred at Combs' $40 million home in LA's lavish Holmby Hills neighborhood. Across the coast, HSI also raided the music mogul's home in the Miami area.

FOX 11 has reported that the home in Los Angeles was registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters. The homes, according to the Associated Press, were searched as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

At this time, the Department of Homeland Security has not named Diddy as the focus of the investigation, according to FOX 11.

Who/what was taken from the homes?

FOX 11 reported on March 25 that their helicopter captured video of a few people coming out of the Los Angeles home. Those people were detained.

The station's report on the raid states that the people's identities are not known. They also do not know their connection to the case, or their connection to Diddy.

Who's Diddy?

A photo of Diddy that was taken in 2023 (left) and a photo taken from one of the properties that officials served a search warrant at.

Depending on when you're born, you may know Diddy by a number of different names, such as Sean "Puffy" Combs, Puff Daddy, and P. Diddy.

According to the Associated Press, Diddy is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades. He built one of music’s biggest empires, blazing a trail with several entities attached to his famous name. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists, including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

The music mogul created the fashion clothing line called Sean John, was associated with a well-known vodka brand and launched Revolt TV network, which focuses on music and social justice issues targeting African Americans. He also produced the reality show "Making the Band" for MTV.

Is Diddy at the center of other controversies?

The raid on March 25 was not the first time Diddy crossed paths with law enforcement and the judicial system.

In February 2024, music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit against Combs. Jones Jr. reportedly accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes. Diddy's lawyer disputed the claims, calling them "pure fiction" in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

In 2023, Diddy's ex-girlfriend sued over allegations of rape and abuse. The ex, legally known as Casandra Ventura, alleged she endured "over a decade" of Diddy's "violent behavior and disturbed demands" in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court. That lawsuit was eventually settled.

Some of the controversies had repercussions for Diddy. In 2023, he stepped down as chairman of Revolt TV due to the allegations made against him.

What are Diddy's lawyers saying about the raids?

Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, issued the following statement on the raids:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities.

Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits.

There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

So, are there other entertainment figures being accused of sexual misconduct?

According to the Associated Press, the entertainment industry has been beset with a steady stream of career-ending sexual misconduct allegations in the years since stories about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein spawned the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Weinstein and 'That ’70s Show' star Danny Masterson are each serving prison sentences after rape convictions. Dozens of civil lawsuits have been filed against prominent figures.

The music industry has not faced a reckoning to the same degree, but singer and producer R. Kelly is serving a prison sentence for sexually abusing young fans, seven women have sued hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons alleging he raped them and two women have sued Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler alleging sexual assault.

Weinstein, Masterson and Kelly are appealing their convictions, and Simmons has denied all the allegations against him. One lawsuit against Tyler has been dismissed and he is contesting the other.

Once again, the Department of Homeland Security has not named Diddy as the focus of their investigation, according to FOX 11.