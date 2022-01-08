Dino and Dragon Stroll kicks off at Austin Convention Center

The prehistoric era came to life in Austin Saturday at an event that also helped local people in need.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll, which kicked off at the Austin Convention Center, is the largest touring dinosaur walk-through exhibit in the world featuring more than 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs and dragons, some of them up to 60 feet long.

The stroll also featured a special sensory-friendly session for kids and adults on Saturday morning.

"We have dinosaurs, dragons, all animatronic. They make noises, move," tour manager Brian Gallentine said. "You know, it's a little educational piece to it, but it's just a ton of fun this weekend here in Austin."

Organizers partner with local food banks at each stop of the tour, asking guests to bring nonperishable food donations. All donations from the Austin stop will go to the Central Texas Food Bank.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

