Linder Elementary School returns to normal dismissal following police activity in the area

Austin ISD police gave Linder Elementary School the all clear following police activity in the area.

Around 3:20 p.m., Austin ISD Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez said due to police activity in the area, dismissal was being conducted on a controlled release.

About 20 minutes later, the school was given the all clear and said it was safe for normal dismissal procedures.

At this time, police have not given any details on the police activity that took place in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter