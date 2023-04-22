Former Disney World employee arrested for recording 'upskirt' videos of women around park for years: Deputies

A former Disney Hollywood Studios employee was arrested after a security guard witnessed him recording an "upskirt" video of an 18-year-old female guest, Orange County Deputies said

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, was arrested on March 31, after he admitted to taking videos up the skirts and dresses of women at the park for six years, an arrest affidavit states.

When interviewed by deputies, Diaz-Vega said he had over 500 videos on his phone and took them because "it is hard to find them online." He also admitted to taking several videos on the day of his arrest while working at the Dok-Ondar store.

On the day of his arrest, a security guard witnessed Diaz-Vega taking a video of the 18-year-old woman who was in the store with her fiancé. When she returned to the park about two hours later, a security officer told the woman someone had been caught taking an image under her dress, an arrest report shows.

Diaz-Vega was arrested on one count of video voyeurism and taken to the Orange County Jail.

FOX 35 reached out to Disney on Saturday and a spokesperson said the individual does not work for the company.