Disney to tighten disability access service rules to prevent line skipping at its theme parks

Disney is cracking down on those wishing to skip the lines with its Disability Access Service (DAS).

Starting on May 20, Walt Disney World guests with disabilities will need to register for the service 30 days in advance, no longer on the day of their park visit. The same changes will go into effect at Disneyland in California on June 18.

Guests will then need to register for the service via a virtual video chat with a cast member who will determine their eligibility.

Disney said the free service is intended for those with a developmental disability like Autism.

The service allows a guest with a disability and their immediate family to be able to skip the standby lines, by providing those with disabilities with a return time for attractions instead of waiting in a standard line.

Theme park experts said the goal of the changes to the accessibility service is to cut down on abuse.

MORE HEADLINES:

"There have been lots of social media posts, for example, of people explaining exactly what your words to use with Disney to get the disability access service. And I'm not entirely sure that all of them are what I would consider to be disabled. And I'll leave it at that," Len Testa, the president of Touringplans.com, told FOX 35 News.

Disney said it will be partnering with a company called Inspire Health Alliance professionals to help cast members determine eligibility, so that only those who truly need the service actually get it.

"Disney is dedicated to providing a great experience for all Guests, including those with disabilities, which is why we are so committed to delivering a wide range of innovative support services aimed at helping our Guests with disabilities have a wonderful time when visiting our theme parks," a spokesperson for Walt Disney World Resort said in a statement.