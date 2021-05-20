Disturbance in Gulf of Mexico currently at 20% risk of formation

article

The National Hurricane Center is reporting a disorganized area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico currently has a 20% chance of formation.

The National Hurricane Center stated the disturbance is expected to move inland over the northwestern Gulf coast late Friday or Friday night.

The FOX 26 Weather Team is tracking the system and it will likely bring more rainfall to southeast Texas, but not as intense as the past few days in the Houston area.

FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Dr. Jim Seibert says the system will likely not have time to organize before the low moves over land.

