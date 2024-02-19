Disturbing new details in deadly Austin hit-and-run case

Court documents have revealed disturbing new details about a deadly hit-and-run in Austin. 41-year-old Jacob Sussman has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter for his involvement in the hit-and-run on February 14.

The documents say that at around 2:27 a.m. on February 14, Austin police got a call about a crash in the 6300 block of west U.S. 290. An officer arrived to the scene, which was located in a construction work zone.

The officer spoke to a witness who told the officer that he was driving westbound on 290 when a black Ford truck approached from behind at a high rate of speed and entered his lane. This caused the witness to swerve to avoid a crash. Footage from a car camera confirmed what happened.

After passing the witness, the driver of the black Ford truck then hit a green Jeep from behind.

The court documents state that it was later determined that the truck had hit a pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep told police that the pedestrian was on the right side of barriers in the shoulder area of the road in a portion of the roadway that has no sidewalk.

Sussman was identified as the driver of the truck and the driver of the Jeep told police that he saw Sussman attempt to pull the body of the hit pedestrian from under his truck and then try to start the truck.