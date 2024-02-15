Driver charged after hitting, killing pedestrian in Southwest Austin

article

A man was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Southwest Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said on Feb. 14, around 2:27 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in the 6400 block of W Highway 290 WB.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an SUV and the pickup truck then hit a pedestrian.

The unidentified pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Jacob Sussman, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The driver of the SUV was not injured, remained on scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.