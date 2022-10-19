Expand / Collapse search

Diwali celebration being held at Dreamland in Dripping Springs

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Dreamland in Dripping Springs is hosting a Diwali celebration and the event is free and open to the public. 

The event is being held on Sunday, October 23 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, arts, recreation, and sports venue.

There will be specialty food, great music, Rangoli, henna tattoos, and dancing including Garba and Bollywood on the main lawn to celebrate the festival of lights that symbolizes the spiritual triumph of light over darkness.

Dreamland is located at 2770 W. Hwy 290.

The space features an outdoor art gallery, miniature golf course, pickleball courts, disc golf course, and more. 

Adults can also enjoy a variety of beers, ciders, seltzers, and wines. 