1 out of 13 rescue dogs adopted; Texas vet clinic offering membership, care credit to adopters

The Brief 1 out of 13 rescued dogs has new home Payton Coker took the dogs in after their owner was killed in a crash Modern Animal is offering a free membership, care credit to anyone who adopts one or more of the dogs



A Cedar Park woman says one of the 13 dogs she rescued following their owner's tragic death has been adopted.

What we know:

Payton Coker told FOX 7 Austin that one of the dogs has been adopted.

She took in the dogs after their owner, a friend of her mother, was killed in a head-on crash in October on Nameless Road in the Leander area.

The dogs are currently staying on a ranch owned by Payton’s mother close to their original home. They're mostly mixed breeds and range in size.

Coker is working to find homes for the dogs.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for supplies and expenses for the dogs.

Texas vet clinic steps up to help

Dig deeper:

A Texas-based vet clinic saw FOX 7 Austin's report and is stepping in with some help.

Modern Animal, which has locations in Austin, Houston and Dallas, is offering a free one-year membership and a $150 care credit per pet to anyone who adopts one or more of the 13 rescued dogs.

"Modern Animal's all-access membership includes unlimited visits with no exam fees, 24/7 Virtual Care by chat, video, and phone, and preferred access to urgent care if fully booked," said clinic spokesperson Angela Hinson in a statement sent to FOX 7 Austin.