Researchers hope to slow down aging in dogs

If new experiments pan out, pet owners may have the love and companionship of their dogs for longer.

The Dog Aging Project is a collaboration of researchers and veterinarians looking into the aging process of dogs.

Researchers will examine data collected by the owners of about 44,000 dogs of all ages and breeds across the U.S. The team will follow the dogs for ten years or more in order to identify the biological, lifestyle, and environmental factors that maximize healthy longevity.

Expert scientists and research veterinarians from over 20 research institutions and veterinary teaching hospitals, including the University of Washington and Texas A&M University, are participating in the project.

In an additional clinical trial, veterinarians and researchers will also be using the pharmaceutical drug rapamycin, normally used in cancer and organ transplant treatment, but has shown in previous research to slow the aging process in mice.

According to the National Cancer Institute, rapamycin is usually used to keep the body from rejecting organ and bone marrow transplants by blocking certain white blood cells that can reject foreign tissues and organs. It also blocks a protein involved in cell division.

The project say most dogs enrolled will not receive rapamycin, but a small group of dogs who meet specific age, weight and location criteria will be invited to participate. Participation in the clinical trial is completely voluntary.