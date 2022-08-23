Man attacked by dog after sexually assaulting woman in Del Valle

A man was arrested for sexual assault in Del Valle, police said.

According to the affidavit, on August 21, the victim was walking her dog at around 5:50 a.m. on Constellation Circle when they were approached by 33-year-old Nicholas Cooper.

The affidavit says Cooper approached the victim and asked to pet the dog. When the victim and her dog walked away, Cooper began following them.

Cooper picked up the victim, slammed her to the ground, and committed a sexual act, the affidavit said.

The victim's dog attacked and bit Cooper, and he ran away. The dog ran after Cooper and bit him again before being stopped by the leash, the affidavit said.

About 15 minutes after the attack, Austin police officers found Cooper and arrested him.

He was arrested for sexual assault.