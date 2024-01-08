13 dogs from Comanche County now at Austin Humane Society after rescue effort

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Humane Society)

Over a dozen dogs are now in the hands of the Austin Humane Society after a coordinated rescue effort in North Texas.

AHS says it worked with various animal welfare groups to rescue over 50 dogs living on a single property in Comanche County, which is located about 150 miles southwest of Dallas.

The dogs, who appear to be Chihuahua mixes between 10 weeks and six years old, had been living outdoors or in vehicles on the property. The dogs were suffering from flea infestations and some minor skin issues but otherwise appear healthy, says AHS.

AHS took in 13 of the dogs and transferred them to its shelter in Austin on Sunday afternoon. The dogs are currently undergoing medical evaluations.

The 13 dogs will be available for adoption at AHS as soon as Monday afternoon. Those interested can contact AHS through its website. The adult dogs are $100 to adopt and puppies are $300.

All the dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites and receive age-appropriate vaccinations before they go to their new homes.

AHS is looking for adopters and donations to support their care.