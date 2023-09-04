2 dogs dead in overnight house fire in Southeast Austin

Firefighters are still trying to determine what started a house fire in Southeast Austin overnight.

When AFD and Travis County Fire Rescue firefighters arrived at the scene on Dalton Lane, near Hwy 183 and 71, the house was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to the grass and two vehicles.

The fire is out and all of the human occupants are safe, but two dogs are presumed dead.

AFD says the house and two vehicles are a total loss.