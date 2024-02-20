FBI probes misconduct allegations against Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

There is new information indicating the FBI has launched an investigation into controversial Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

FOX 32 has been reporting for nearly two years on allegations of corruption surrounding Henyard in her capacity as mayor and supervisor. Now, we've learned from multiple sources that federal agents are interviewing witnesses as part of a possible investigation that may — or may not — result in charges.

Lawrence Gardner owns a U-Haul rental and trucking business in south suburban Dolton and says he went to the FBI several months ago, frustrated that the Village of Dolton would not renew his business license.

Gardner said the FBI agents took his allegations seriously: "Yes. Very serious. Very."

Gardner said he's been harassed and his business raided and shut down by Dolton Police. Gardner believes it’s retaliation after he refused to make a donation to a civic event sponsored by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

"I talked to a couple of agents and I explained to them what’s going on," Gardner said. "I gave them all my paperwork to show them what was happening in court and what was happening in Dolton. And they told me they were investigating and would be in touch with me."

Gardner is one of six people who confirmed to FOX 32 that they've been interviewed by the FBI. They range from Dolton business owners to a former village employee and at least one public official.

We've also learned the FBI has used electronic surveillance as part of its investigation.

Agents are asking questions about Henyard's alleged use of taxpayer dollars and resources, including massive spending on out-of-town trips. They’ve also inquired about hundreds of thousands of dollars in police overtime for Henyard’s personal security detail, her alleged use of public employees and tax dollars for personal benefit, and the holding up of licenses to certain businesses.

Dewayne Wood has been trying to renew the business license for his restaurant for nearly a year.

"I've heard rumors that say hey I'm on the wrong team," Wood said.

Wood has not talked to the FBI, but he believes he can't get "Wood’s Kitchen" approved because he has provided catering to several Dolton trustees who are engaged in a political fight with Henyard.

"I think I've been targeted because of my association, affiliation with a certain group of people," Wood said. "The trustees. I've cooked for the trustees."

In a lawsuit filed by the owner of a Dolton towing company, the owner alleges their business license has been held up because of "George's Towing's refusal to support or contribute to (Henyard's) political campaign."

In a statement, Dolton Trustee Jason House reacted to the news of the FBI's involvement: "The Board of Trustees and I have repeatedly questioned the Mayor’s Office on her use of public funds. We welcome any investigation that will bring transparency on how taxpayer dollars are being spent. Our residents deserve this level of financial transparency."

The FBI said it is policy for the agency not to comment on the nature, existence, or non-existence of any investigation that may be occurring.

A public relations firm responded on behalf of Henyard, saying "Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the Village of Dolton have not received any subpoenas and have not been contacted by the FBI or any other law enforcement agency."