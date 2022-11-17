Domain NORTHSIDE kicks off the holiday season with 'Grinchmas' this weekend

article

Domain NORTHSIDE is kicking off the holiday season Grinch-style on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m.

At the free event, you can meet The Grinch himself, take a selfie at the giant Christmas tree or Vannagram (old-school van turned photo booth), and enjoy a bracelet bar, caricature artists, face painters, and holiday tunes.

After Grinchmas, stick around Domain NORTHSIDE and head to the lawn across from the Apple store, for the official tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

The Tree Light Show takes place daily, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 25, at the following times: