Resource providers, law enforcement working to combat rising number of domestic violence cases

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in Williamson County, resource providers and law enforcement are working to combat rising case numbers.

Local perspective:

It’s estimated that 1 in 3 people will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Last year alone, that violence led to the deaths of 161 people across the state.

In Williamson County, more survivors are seeking support.

Hope Alliance operates the only emergency shelter services for individuals fleeing domestic violence in the county, with two centers at undisclosed locations in Hutto and Round Rock.

With just 30 beds available between the two centers, Jimmie Gabel, Chief Client Services Officer for Hope Alliance, says the current need is outpacing shelter capacity, with an average of 50 additional survivors on the waitlist for a spot to open at any given time.

"The need continues to grow," said Gabel. "We have a higher need than we have resources, but we do the best that we can to meet those needs."

As of September, Hope Alliance has provided over 8,000 nights of safety to 437 residents – the highest number of survivors the organization has sheltered in the past five years.

Data provided by the organization also indicates that hotline calls and survivor requests for legal advocacy are up, and Gabel expects as the county continues to grow, so will community need.

The Victims Services Division of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a similar trend. Sergeant Robert Tijerina says since 2020, case numbers have been steadily increasing.

That’s why he’s working to put together the Domestic Abuse Response Team, or DART, a joint task force with the county attorney’s office intended to increase resources countywide.

"The long-term goals would be to hopefully that these numbers do not increase," said Tijerina. "Our goal is that maybe it'll decrease (and) people will know that there are resources out there for them."

Hope Alliance is also planning to expand their services in the county, recently purchasing land in Leander for the construction of a multiplex that will have 96 additional shelter beds, as well as a dining hall, and counseling rooms.

At a candlelight vigil to honor and remember the lives lost to domestic violence over the past year, Tijerina emphasized the importance of asking for help before it’s too late.

"Call if you need help," said Tijerina. "Don't just not do it. Because I promise you, there's help for you. All you have to do is ask, and we're here for you."

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence in the Greater Austin Area, you can text 373-888-SAFE or visit safeaustin.org. Support is available 24/7.