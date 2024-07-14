Trump assassination attempt: FBI looking into incident as "potential domestic terrorism"

The FBI says it is investigating the shooting at the Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania as an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism.

Former President Donald Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet. One rally attendee died, and two others were critically injured.

The FBI says that so far, the investigation indicates the shooter acted alone, but that they are still working to determine if there were any co-conspirators. They have also not yet identified a motive.

The FBI says it is currently working to determine the sequence of events and the gunman's movements before the shooting.

Evidence has been collected from the gunman's home and vehicle and the FBI is in possession of his phone. Suspicious devices found at his home and vehicle were "rendered safe by bomb technicians" and are currently being evaluated at the FBI Laboratory.

The FBI says that the gun used in the incident was purchased legally and that the shooter was not known to them before this incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to submit it online or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.