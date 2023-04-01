Donald Trump expected to surrender to prosecutors Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump is expected to surrender to New York prosecutors on Tuesday after being indicted on Thursday evening by a Manhattan grand jury.

He is remaining at Mar-a-Lago this weekend before he travels to New York City Monday for his arraignment in Manhattan the following day.

Eddy Carder, constitutional law professor at Prairie View A&M University, sits down with FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak to discuss.

JOHN KRINJAK: So Tuesday, obviously the big day, the arraignment. What exactly can we expect to happen then?

EDDY CARDER: Well, essentially what's going to happen is the most likely. Prior to that, the charges will be unsealed and more information will be provided to us with regard to what the president, former president has been charged with. He will be arraigned. There will be a presentation of the charges. Most likely he is going to obviously plead not guilty. In addition to those things, there's going to be probably President Trump's team is going to make a motion to dismiss the indictment. And then at a later time, they will probably establish the trial date.

JOHN KRINJAK: And when we do get that trial date, obviously that's the point where the prosecution actually has to prove their case. And that could be a lot more difficult than the indictment itself.

EDDY CARDER: The indictment, as challenging as it might have been, absolutely pales in comparison to the actual carrying out of the prosecution event. That's going to be much more challenging. That's going to be much more difficult. We all know that former President Trump is very capable in scenarios such as this delaying and procrastinating and putting up obstacles and challenges. So this is going to be a very, very long and protracted experience on virtually every level.

JOHN KRINJAK: And just got a few seconds left here. Does this have any impact on any of the other legal proceedings that are happening in other courts across the country or at the federal level?

EDDY CARDER: There are a number of other cases that are out there with regard to former President Trump. This is really kind of laying a foundation for those, getting the process started. And in that sense and the other cases will stand on their own merit. And we will have to see how those things play themselves out.

JOHN KRINJAK: All right. Eddy Carder, constitutional law professor at Prairie View A&M. Dr. Carter, we always appreciate you coming and sharing your insight.

EDDY CARDER: Thank you very much.